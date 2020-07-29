Lane Closures Begin This Week for Interstate 86 in Allegany County

The New York State Department of Transportation today announced lane closures will be in place along Interstate 86 in the town of Angelica in Allegany County, beginning Thursday, July 30, to facilitate a pavement resurfacing project.

Work is expected to take approximately two weeks to pave a single-course overlay of 3.7 miles of pavement along I-86 between Exits 30 and 31, including the on and off-ramps at Exit 31.

During construction, traffic will be maintained using single-lane closures. Motorists may experience delays during this time and are advised to seek alternate routes. No detours will be posted.

Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.