ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) — On Tuesday night, Representative Kevin McCarthy of California was voted out of his seat as Speaker of the House. The vote came in with eight GOP members joining the Democrats in vacating the seat after a motion was brought forward by Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

The vote makes it the first time in U.S. History that a Speaker of the House is removed by members of Congress. New York Representative Nicholas Langworthy of the 23rd district was upset over what transpired in last night’s vote.

“I am frankly disgusted. We had five members of our conference join with the entirety of the Democratic Party in Congress, with the cheerleading of President Biden to oust out speaker Kevin McCarthy, who had done an incredible job he had helped build his majority, was our leader in that this was the equivalent of coup d’etat. So I’m extremely frustrated. I think these rules need to be completely changed. You can’t have eight disgruntled people grinding the entirety of this institution to a halt,” said Langworthy.

In a statement yesterday, Rep. Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania said “Today’s vote was nothing but a distraction from a handful of shameless self-promoters. Their form of demagoguery doesn’t work without a foil. Now they’ll have no one to blame but themselves.”

Currently, representatives Jim Jordan of Ohio and Steve Scalise of Louisiana are the two declared candidates for Speaker of the House.