N.Y. (WETM) — Congressman Nick Langworthy will be holding a virtual seminar that will prepare fire departments in his district to apply for FEMA grants on Wednesday.

Volunteer fire departments, professional fire departments, EMS, and other organizations that are eligible for FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants are invited to attend the seminar at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 17. The seminar will teach attendees how to apply for the grants when they become available later this year.

According to Langworthy’s Office, firefighters in New York’s 23rd Congressional District received $3,279,266 through FEMA’s grants in 2023. These grants were used to purchase lifesaving equipment, like air tanks, turnout gear, and radios.

Those who would like to attend this seminar must register in advance on this page of Langworthy’s website. Participants will receive a Zoom link after registering.