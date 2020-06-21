Large police presence in Syracuse after a reported shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV/ WETM) — There is a large police presence right now in downtown Syracuse. Right now, there are multiple police vehicles and there is police tape up around South West Street and Fayette Street, as well as around Wyoming and Marcellus streets.

According to News Channel 9’s Nicole Sommavilla, Syracuse police say there was a shooting with multiple victims.

The Syracuse Police Department’s Twitter account tweeted out that there was a shooting with multiple injuries that occurred near Wyoming and Marcellus Streets.