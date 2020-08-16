Last-minute wedding bells ringing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- One corning couple has tied the knot after community members helped them put a wedding together in hours.

Jessica Rodriguez was supposed to get married last week but had to postpone her wedding because travel bands, due to coronavirus, prevented her family from coming. However, earlier today she realized her marriage license expires tomorrow.

She didn’t want to wait a year to get married, so she called her coworker, who is ordained, and asked her if she could marry them. Within hours her coworker called her friends at Chamberlain Acres Garden Center to see if they could use their venue.

The ceremony was small and intimate with just the couple, their children, and two witnesses. Rodriguez says she plans to have another ceremony next year and hopefully all her friends and family can be there.