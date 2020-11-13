Late-night motor vehicle accident in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM-TV) – Elmira Police are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Church Street.

According to an 18 News reporter on the scene, a gray vehicle struck a telephone pole on the 800 block of Church Street.

The reporter on the scene said the gray sedan struck the telephone pole deploying the front airbags and crushing the passenger side of the vehicle causing the tire to come off.

Elmira Police Department are now blocking the street off to traffic.

The reporter on the said NYSEG is also at the scene to make sure the accident is not impacting nearby homes.

There is no word on the injuries to the driver in the vehicle.

According to EPD, it is not a fatal accident.