In this episode of Law Talk, Attorney Megan Collins discusses many of the legal considerations and special rules of owning or operating an ATV in New York State.

While it is a fun thing to do during the summer months, ATV usage comes with plenty of responsibilities. In New York State ATV’s have to be registered with the DMV, this includes if you are from a state where that state does not require registration, however, if it is registered in your home state, proof of that is sufficient.

Some of the other special rules and requirements that Megan Collins discusses are licensing, insurance, and where you can legally ride an ATV in New York State. She also discusses rules pertaining to age requirements and common causes of accidents that you can avoid.

Be sure to check back each month as we have lawyers discuss different topics associated with personal injury or other legal topics as decided by you. If you have a question related that you would like to see potentially answered during Law Talk, please email it to LawTalk@wetmtv.com. Megan Collins is based out of Corning and works with clients from around the region.