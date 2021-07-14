Law Talk: Active military medical malpractice claims

(WETM) – This week on Law Talk, Anna Czarples from The Law Office of Welch, Donlon & Czarples joined 18 News at Noon to discuss a new law that now allows active-duty military service members to file claims against military doctors for medical malpractice.

Military members have two years from the date of negligence to file their claim against the doctor within their specific branch. There is also a provision in the law that allowed for claims to be made retroactive to two years prior to the law being signed in 2020.

Those who think they may have a case are advised to seek legal counsel to file a claim with the Pentagon.

