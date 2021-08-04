Law Talk: AG’s investigation into Governor Cuomo

(WETM) – This week on Law Talk, Matthew Buzzetti from Buzzetti Law Office joins 18 News at 5 to discuss the investigation by State Attorney General Letitia James that found the Governor sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees.

District attorneys in Westchester and Manhattan on Wednesday announced their offices had reached out to the attorney general for “investigative materials” from their probe into multiple sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Nassau and Albany counties have also requested information for their own investigations into the Governor’s conduct.

Civil lawsuits could also be in play depending on the statute of limitations for the various offenses.

