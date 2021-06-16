Law Talk: AmazonBasics product investigation

An employee carries a package at the distribution center of US online retail giant Amazon in Moenchengladbach, on December 17, 2019. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

(WETM) – This week on Law Talk, Michael Donlon from The Law Office of Welch, Donlon, and Czarples discusses the recent CNN report outlining a federal safety regulators investigation into AmazonBasics products.

The investigation found that eight Amazon-made products, including surge protectors, phone charging cords, a patio heater, battery charger and a voice-activated microwave, are being reviewed by regulators after the products caught fire and remained for sale despite consumer complaints.

During today’s segment we discuss what to do if you own one of the affected products, Amazon’s legal responsibilities, and what the investigation means for consumers.

Law Talk airs every week on 18 News at Noon.