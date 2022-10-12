In this episode of Law Talk, Attorney Megan Collins discusses a topic that their office has received a lot of calls about recently. Bed sores can also be called pressure sores, or decubitus ulcers.



These conditions are frequently due to patients in nursing homes, long-term rehabilitation facilities, or even hospitals that cannot move, and are not being turned or rotated frequently enough.

She discusses other factors that these injuries play into the quality of life for these patients and the risk that they are placed in, even up to death due to these injuries.

Megan Collins is based out of Corning and works with clients from around the region.