In this segment of Law Talk, Anna Czarples will be discussing the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, which recently passed Congress and went into effect after President Biden signed it in August. She will discuss who it affects and what it means for members of the military that were exposed to chemicals in the water. Some of the chemicals that were found in the water included Benzene. She also discusses some of the effects of exposure to these chemicals.

She also discusses the initial steps if you do qualify to file suit in relation to the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, including having to file paperwork with the Jag Corps of the Navy.

Be sure to check back each month as Anna Czarples discusses different topics associated with personal injury or other legal topics as decided by you. If you have a question related that you would like to see potentially answered during Law Talk, please email it to LawTalk@wetmtv.com. Anna Czarples is based out of Corning and works with clients from around the region.