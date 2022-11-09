Each week we bring you Law Talk to answer questions that you, our viewers submit to be answered by our team of lawyers. In this edition of Law Talk attorney Michael Donlon discusses a topic that a lot of people are concerned about, Concealed Carry Permits

In June of 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York statute that restricted the rights of New Yorkers to obtain a concealed carry permit. The New York legislature swiftly enacted new legislation to restrict gun ownership that went into effect on September 4, 2022.

Under this new law, applicants for a new concealed carry permit must,

Attend a 16-hour training course, with an exam at the end that they must score at least 80% on.

Undergo a 2-hour live fire assessment

Meet all the old requirements, background check, fingerprinting, photos, and character references.

Disclose any social media accounts that you have that were registered in your name for the past three years

Disclose any additional residents that reside in your home.

If you already have a permit from New York State

They will not have to undergo safety training, however, they will have to,

Undergo monthly background checks

Recertify their permit every 3 years as opposed to every 5 years.

The law also changes who can own a semi-automatic rifle. As of September 4, 2022, you must be 21 to own a semi-automatic rifle and obtain a permit to purchase one.

There are also restrictions on where you can carry under this new law. This applies to most public areas unless specifically marked by the owner as being permitted to carry. You can find out more about the specifics of the locations, and more about the new law on the New York State Department of Criminal Justice website.

The new law also addresses the safe handling and storage of firearms. Including if you reside in a home with someone under 18 years old, or someone that is not permitted to have firearms, all of your guns must be locked with a trigger lock, or locked in a safe or container that is locked with a key, keypad, or combination.

This could also affect hunters as the hunting season approaches. During this episode of Law Talk, Micheal Donlon did not discuss the constitutionality of the new law which is being appealed with a federal judge on Monday suspending some parts of the new gun law that recently kicked in.

You can catch Law Talk on Wednesdays during 18 News at Noon. You can submit questions to be answered by emailing lawtalk@wetmtv.com.