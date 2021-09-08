Law Talk: Defamation and Slander

In this episode of Law Talk, Anna Czarples, discusses Defamation and Slander according to the New York Times v. Sullivan. You can cath Law Talk on Wednesdays during 18 News at Noon.

Be sure to check back each month as Anna Czarples discusses different topics associated with personal injury or other legal topics as decided by you. If you have a question related that you would like to see potentially answered during Law Talk, please email it to LawTalk@wetmtv.com. Anna Czarples is based out of Corning and works with clients from around the region.