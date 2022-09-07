Each week we bring you Law Talk to answer questions that you, our viewers submit to be answered by our team of lawyers. In this segment, attorney Matt Buzzetti answers a question about family law. He discusses some of the details that need to be worked out, such as who gets the house and the property during a divorce.

He discusses the equitable distribution of property, and what a pendente lite motion is, how it could affect you, and some of the factors that the judge takes into consideration when making a decision.

