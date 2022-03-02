Law Talk: Do I need an attorney if I am pleading guilty?

In this episode of Law Talk, Attorney Matt Buzzetti answers a viewer’s question, If I am pleading guilty to a DUI, Do I need an attorney?

Matt discusses some of the reasons why having an attorney is a good idea even if you are pleading guilty. Some of the reasons mentioned are:

Automatic revocations

Insurance Effects

Different classes of Driver’s Licenses.

These are things that the judge cannot legally counsel you on or give you advice on, even if you are saying, “Yes I did it.” This is where having a knowledgeable attorney in your corner could help. They may even be able to give you additional information on other means of mitigating your circumstances.

You can catch Law Talk on Wednesdays during 18 News at Noon. And find out more from Matt Buzzetti’s blog.