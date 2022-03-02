Law Talk: Do I need an attorney if I am pleading guilty?

In this episode of Law Talk, Attorney Matt Buzzetti answers a viewer’s question, If I am pleading guilty to a DUI, Do I need an attorney?

Matt discusses some of the reasons why having an attorney is a good idea even if you are pleading guilty. Some of the reasons mentioned are:

  • Automatic revocations
  • Insurance Effects
  • Different classes of Driver’s Licenses.

These are things that the judge cannot legally counsel you on or give you advice on, even if you are saying, “Yes I did it.” This is where having a knowledgeable attorney in your corner could help. They may even be able to give you additional information on other means of mitigating your circumstances.

