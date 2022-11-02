Each week we bring you Law Talk to answer questions that you, our viewers submit to be answered by our team of lawyers. In this edition of Law Talk attorney Matt Buzzetti discusses a topic that could fly over some of our heads, Drones.

During the segment, Matt discusses some of the regulations that dictate the legality of flying a drone. Did you know there are numerous codes and regulations that affect your ability to fly a drone, and they change based on the weight of the drone, if you are doing it for recreation or employment? It also depends on the altitude and the airspace that you are in.

They also discuss a topic about flying a drone over private property, or what you potentially could do if someone if flying one over your property.

