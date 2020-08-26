Law Talk: EPD officer under investigation for Hendy fence accident

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In this week’s episode of Law Talk, Attorney Matthew Buzzetti discusses the potential implications an accident that destroyed a fence outside of Hendy Avenue Elementary School, which allegedly involved an Elmira police officer.

West Elmira Police say that a single vehicle struck and damaged a section of the school’s perimeter fence and there were no injuries. Braeden Roberts allegedly fled the scene and later turned himself in to West Elmira Police.

Roberts was initially charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, speeding, and deviating from a direct course. 18 News has reached out to the court for updated charges.

Elmira Deputy Police Chief Tony Alvernaz tells 18 News that Roberts, a member of the Elmira Police Department, has been on vacation since the accident.

According to a LinkedIn account, Roberts has been with the Elmira Police Department since March 2018 and was an intern in the department from July-August 2016 working with the “patrol, detective bureau, and also welfare fraud division.”