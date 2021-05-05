Law Talk: Eviction moratorium extended

(WETM) – This week on Law Talk, Matthew Buzzetti of the Buzzetti Law Firm joins 18 News at Noon to discuss the recent extension of New York’s eviction moratorium.

The bill extends protections prohibiting residential and commercial evictions, foreclosure proceedings, credit discrimination and negative credit reporting related to the COVID-19 pandemic until August 31, 2021.

Attorney Buzzetti discusses what the pause means for landlords and tenants, the legalities of ordering an eviction, and what legal options each party may have.

