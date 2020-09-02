Law Talk: Family court and back to school

(WETM) – This week on Law Talk, Matthew J. Buzzetti, Esq. from Buzzetti Law Office is discussing potential issues in Family Court with children returning to school.
Issues that may arise include disagreements over which school options students will take during the pandemic, what happens with remote learning when one parent doesn’t have internet, and how interstate custody could work if there’s a travel advisory in place.
