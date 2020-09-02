Law Talk: Family court and back to school

Law Talk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – This week on Law Talk, Matthew J. Buzzetti, Esq. from Buzzetti Law Office is discussing potential issues in Family Court with children returning to school.

Issues that may arise include disagreements over which school options students will take during the pandemic, what happens with remote learning when one parent doesn’t have internet, and how interstate custody could work if there’s a travel advisory in place.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now