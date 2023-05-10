Law Talk brings answers to questions that you, our viewers, submit to our team of lawyers. In this edition of Law Talk, attorney Michael Donlon discusses how bankruptcy affects civil lawsuits.

Attorney Donlon addresses what an automatic stay is and how it affects. What types of claims are stopped when someone files for bankruptcy?

What if someone that whom you have a personal injury claim, files for bankruptcy? This is something that could delay your case by three to five years. You can find a bankruptcy lawyer to help get the stay lifted for your case. Attorney Donlon discusses various aspects of the case and what you can do.

You can catch Law Talk on Wednesdays during 18 News at Noon. You can submit questions to be answered by emailing lawtalk@wetmtv.com.