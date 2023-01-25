Law Talk brings you answers to questions that you, our viewers submit to be answered by our team of lawyers. In this edition of Law Talk, attorney Michael Donlon discusses recent infant formula recalls.

Attorney Donlon discusses recent developments in powder infant formula from Abbott Labs, which have been linked to 4 infant deaths. He discusses the causes determined for those cases, and how this may affect you.

He also explains the difference between mass tort cases and class action lawsuits, one being the short window of time that you have to file your claim. He also discusses the hazards of ordering infant formula from overseas or unreliable sources. Which may be selling counterfeit items that are not what they claim to be, or outdated and repurposed formulas.

You can catch Law Talk on Wednesdays during 18 News at Noon. You can submit questions to be answered by emailing lawtalk@wetmtv.com.