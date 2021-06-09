Law Talk: Leaving your pet in a hot car

(WETM) – This week on Law Talk, Matthew Buzzetti of The Buzzetti Law Office talks about the legalities of leaving your pet in a hot car.

Pet owners could face a violation level offense for leaving a pet in a hot car, which includes a maximum fine of $1,550, but does not include a criminal record. If a dog becomes injured there are potential charges such as overdriving or torturing an animal, which could be a misdemeanor.

The laws include any kind of “companion animal” that ranges from anywhere from a pet spider to a horse. The law looks at whether the animal has been domesticated as a pet to determine if it’s actually a companion animal.

If people see an animal in a hot car, they are not allowed to break a window in New York to rescue the animal. Bystanders are asked to call 911 and Animal Control to handle the situation.

Law Talk airs every week on 18 News at Noon.