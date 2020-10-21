Law Talk: Legal protections for employees during COVID-19

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In this week’s episode of Law Talk, attorney Megan Collins discusses legal protections for employees during COVID-19.

The Southern Tier is facing the worst COVID-19 outbreak that the area has seen since the pandemic started. Many individuals are concerned about returning to the workplace, especially those with disabilities.

Did you know, under the Americans with Disabilities Act, employers must provide employees with disabilities with reasonable accommodations to allow those employees to perform the essential functions of their job unless doing so would cause an undue hardship?

