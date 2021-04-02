Law Talk: Legal ramifications of Mansfield officer’s TikTok video

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – This week on Law Talk, attorney Matthew Buzzetti joins 18 News to discuss the legal ramifications of suspended Mansfield Borough Police Officer Brian Gossert’s controversial TikTok live stream while on duty.

Gossert claimed during his rant that his union would protect him from being fired. Gossert did not name which union he is represented by.

18 News reached out to the Mansfield Police Department and the borough’s attorney again on Friday, but our calls were not returned.