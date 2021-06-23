Law Talk: Local police departments add body cameras

(WETM) – This week on Law Talk, Matthew Buzzetti from The Buzzetti Law Office discusses police body cameras as more departments begin to implement the technology amid police reform laws in New York.

Bath Police receive body cameras, will begin using them Friday

Recently the Village of Bath Police Department announced they would begin wearing body cameras starting on June 25 thanks to a donation from Corning Incorporated.

Corning Inc. offered to purchase body cameras for every police department in Steuben County, which includes the cameras, services, fees, and storage for two years. Prior to Corning Inc.’s offer the only department in Steuben County wearing cameras was the Sheriff’s Office.

Every police officer in Steuben County has been offered body cameras; Generous donation made by Corning Inc.

Attorney Buzzetti discusses why the cameras are important for both police and the public, how they work in trials, and issues that may arise with cameras.

Law Talk airs every week on 18 News at Noon.