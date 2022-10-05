Each week we bring you Law Talk to answer questions that you, our viewers submit to be answered by our team of lawyers. In this segment, attorney Matt Buzzetti answers a question about family law. Today he discusses moving with a child after divorce.

He covers some of the considerations that are taken in New York cases. Including the relocation application, the Tropea factors, and the components that benefit the socio-economic benefits of the child. According to New York standards, they will also evaluate the who, what, when, where, and why.

