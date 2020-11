ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM)- In this week’s episode of Law Talk, attorney Michael Donlon talks about vaccine madates.

Currently, there are vaccine mandates for students in school, but Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that when a coronavirus vaccine comes out, it will not be mandatory for New Yorkers to take. Find out what Donlon says on this episode of Law Talk.

If you have a topic for the next Law Talk, email your idea to LawTalk@wetmtv.com