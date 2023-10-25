Law Talk brings answers to questions that you, our viewers submit to be answered by our team of lawyers. In this edition of Law Talk, Attorney Anna Czarples discusses what to do after a personal injury accident. Czarples says that hiring or at least meeting with a personal injury attorney as soon as possible is beneficial, as they can handle legal matters during a time that you may be overwhelmed with medical bills, vehicle repairs and emotional distress.

Czarples adds that insurance companies often try to settle personal injury cases quickly, and that its easy to accept an offer that doesn’t fully cover your future expenses. Personal injury attorney’s are able to access the true cost of your injuries’, including ongoing medical treatment and lost wages.

Be sure to check back each month as Anna Czarples discusses different topics associated with personal injury or other legal topics as you decide. If you have a question that you would like to see potentially answered during Law Talk, please email it to LawTalk@wetmtv.com. Anna Czarples is based out of Corning and works with clients from around the region.