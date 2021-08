ELMIRA, NY (WETM) - The Elmira-Corning branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), has scheduled its annual FLACE - Back-To-School supplies giveaway, “If U Care, Help Us Share.”

The event will occur on August 21st, 10:00 – 11:30am or until all supplies are gone. The event will occur outside at Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 402 Sullivan Street, Elmira, New York. CDC guidelines will be enforced; therefore, everyone is required to wear a mask.