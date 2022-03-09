Law Talk: Proposed update to the wrongful death law

In this episode of Law Talk, Megan Collins discusses the proposed New York State law that would update the current New York State wrongful death law that was enacted 175 years ago. Watch the full segment to find out the details of the new and the current law. You can catch Law Talk on Wednesdays during 18 News at Noon.

Be sure to check back each month as we have lawyers discuss different topics associated with personal injury or other legal topics as decided by you. If you have a question related that you would like to see potentially answered during Law Talk, please email it to LawTalk@wetmtv.com. Megan Collins is based out of Corning and works with clients from around the region.

