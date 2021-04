(WETM) – This week on Law Talk we’re joined by Attorney Megan Collins of The Law Office of Welch, Donlon and Czarples to discuss repealing the New York State Emergency or Disaster Protection Act, which would end immunity for nursing homes impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We discuss why the law was put into place, what repealing it could mean for nursing homes, and if families can seek legal recourse for potential misconduct or failures from the pandemic.