Law Talk: Should I refuse a sobriety test?

In this episode of Law Talk, Attorney Matt Buzzetti answers a viewer’s question, If he is stopped on his way home, and knows he might be over the 0.08 limit, is it better to contest a roadside field sobriety test and contest it in court?

The first response from Matt Buzzetti is that you should never drink and drive as rule number one. He also explains how the system works if you refuse to take a sobriety test. And the mandatory penalties if you are found guilty of refusing the test. Which includes the revocation of your driving privileges, and ineligibility for provisional licenses along with fines and fees.

