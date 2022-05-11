In this episode of Law Talk, attorney Michael Donlon discusses the new pilot program in New York State to implement speed cameras in work zones.

During this episode, he discusses how many areas will have cameras, how long the current plan is for, and how much notice the state must give for the cameras to be placed. Also, he covers do these cameras violate our privacy, and who gets the ticket? How much will these tickets cost and do they affect the points on your license?

Find out the answer to these questions and more in this week’s edition of Law Talk.

You can catch Law Talk on Wednesdays during 18 News at Noon.

Be sure to check back each month as we have lawyers discuss different topics associated with personal injury or other legal topics as decided by you. If you have a question related that you would like to see potentially answered during Law Talk, please email it to LawTalk@wetmtv.com. Michael Donlon is based out of Corning and works with clients from around the region. He has focused his entire law practice on consumer advocacy and plaintiff’s personal injury and insurance coverage litigation