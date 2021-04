(WETM) – This week on Law Talk, Attorney Matthew Buzzetti of Buzzetti Law Office in Elmira discusses the sexual misconduct allegations made against Congressman Tom Reed and if his apology could be used against him in any potential lawsuit.

Last week former lobbyist Nicolette Davis told The Washington Post that in 2017 Reed “briefly fumbled with her bra before unhooking it by pinching the clasp” and moving “his hand to her thigh” at a Minneapolis bar.