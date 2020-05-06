Law Talk: The court system during COVID-19

(WETM) – This week on Law Talk attorney Matthew Buzzetti from the Buzzetti Law Firm discusses how the court system is working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In most situations the courts are closed for in-person trials and appearances, but family court remains open for filing in emergency situations. Hearings can still be conducted through web camera services such as Zoom or Skype, but if needed they can be done over the phone.

There are also ways to manage child support payments for those who have lost their jobs.

Law Talk airs every week on 18 News.