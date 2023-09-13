Law Talk brings answers to questions that you, our viewers submit to be answered by our team of lawyers. In this edition of Law Talk, Attorney Michael Donlon discusses Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, a landmark piece of legislation that exists to protect employees from workplace discrimination. The law prohibits employers from discriminating against employees on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin.

