In this episode of Law Talk Attorney Anna Czarples discusses some of the risks of trampoline parks and discusses the legal caveats of the waiver that you sign.

Be sure to check back each month as Anna Czarples discusses different topics associated with personal injury or other legal topics as decided by you. If you have a question related that you would like to see potentially answered during Law Talk, please email it to LawTalk@wetmtv.com. Anna Czarples is based out of Corning and works with clients from around the region.