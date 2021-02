(WETM) – This week on Law Talk, Attorney Matthew Buzzetti of Buzzetti Law Office in Elmira discusses the lesser-known rules when someone is charged with a DWI, or Driving While Intoxicated.

Attorney Buzzetti discusses what can lead to a DWI, the levels of offenses, what qualifies as a roadway, and other details surrounding the offense.

Law Talk airs every Wednesday during 18 News at Noon.