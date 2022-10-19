Each week we bring you Law Talk to answer questions that you, our viewers submit to be answered by our team of lawyers. In this edition of Law Talk attorney Matt Buzzetti discusses a topic that no one ever wants to occur. What happens to children if both parents are killed at the same time?

Matt discusses some of the considerations that are taken into account, including family, friends, and what is in the parent’s will.

You can catch Law Talk on Wednesdays during 18 News at Noon. And find out more from Matt Buzzetti’s blog. You can submit questions to be answered by emailing lawtalk@wetmtv.com.