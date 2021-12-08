Law Talk: What is the Anthony Amoros Law, and does it affect me?

In this episode of Law Talk, Megan Collins discusses the new Anthony Amoros law, which prohibits used car dealers from selling vehicles with functioning airbags. Anthony Amoros was an 18-year-old Rockland County teenager who died in a car crash in 2013, in a vehicle without working airbags, unbeknownst to him. You can catch Law Talk on Wednesdays during 18 News at Noon.

