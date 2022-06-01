In this episode of Law Talk, Attorney Matt Buzzetti answers the question, what if my holiday weekend didn’t go as planned, and I got a DUI, what should I do?

Attorney Matt Buzzetti discusses a few things that you should do. The first is to call an attorney to talk and discuss the implications and ramifications of being charged with a crime before you take any other steps.

He also discusses some factor-specific advice that may help negotiate a resolution in the case.

You can catch Law Talk on Wednesdays during 18 News at Noon. And find out more from Matt Buzzetti’s blog.