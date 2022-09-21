Each week we bring you Law Talk to answer questions that you, our viewers submit to be answered by our team of lawyers. In this segment, attorney Matt Buzzetti answers a question about family law. He discusses some of the details about who pays what after a divorce, including child support, and court and attorney costs.

Matt covers some of the methods and penalties that can be utilized to compel compliance with the court order, which does include having your licenses suspended including drivers, professional, and even your hunting or fishing license or even being placed in jail.

You can catch Law Talk on Wednesdays during 18 News at Noon. And find out more from Matt Buzzetti’s blog. You can submit questions to be answered by emailing lawtalk@wetmtv.com.