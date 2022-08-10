In this episode of Law Talk, attorney Michael Donlon discusses something that happens frequently during the month of July-September when the majority of Americans drive more than any other time of the year. Car crashes and what to do if you are involved in a motor vehicle crash?

He discusses 5 points of what to do if you are involved in a crash, which goes from calling 911, to formally documenting the incident. He discusses some of the legal requirements and timelines that you have to file certain items. If some of them are not completed could result in criminal penalties including serious fines and even jail time. Your driver’s license could also be suspended.

He discusses what to look for when seeking an attorney to represent you if you choose that you need one.

You can catch Law Talk on Wednesdays during 18 News at Noon.

Be sure to check back each month as we have lawyers discuss different topics associated with personal injury or other legal topics as decided by you. If you have a question related that you would like to see potentially answered during Law Talk, please email it to LawTalk@wetmtv.com. Michael Donlon is based out of Corning and works with clients from around the region. He has focused his entire law practice on consumer advocacy and plaintiff’s personal injury and insurance coverage litigation