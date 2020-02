(WETM)- From the Supreme Court to your local courthouse, join WETM 18 News at Noon for a unique perspective on legal issues important to you.

Anna Czarples from The Law Office of Welch, Donlon, and Czarples discusses the new limousine safety regulations that were announced in January that will pass into law in the coming weeks.

If you have a topic for the next Law Talk, email your idea to LawTalk@wetmtv.com