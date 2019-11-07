Law Talk Winter Liability

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Crime
CMA-Awards
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Top Stories
Fire officials are responding to a structure fire in Horseheads
Top Stories
Watch as attempted water rescue is ongoing in Niagara Falls
Ask the Mayor: Youth basketball in the Twin Tiers
Wegmans ranked #1 on List of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Retail
“Pink Heals” makes a visit to locals battling cancer
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Sportsdesk
The Big Game
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
Athlete of the Week
High School Sports
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Twin Tiers Touchdown
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
NCAA
Golf
Orange Nation
Golf Pro Tips
Elmira Enforcers
Top Stories
18 Sports Flashback – 1987 Doug Roemer wins state wrestling title
USGA Golf Tips – frost delay
Rams win state qualifier in overtime
Remembering a Corning legend – Jack Dunlavey
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Manager
Ask The Mayor
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Hidden Landmarks
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Wingman
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
The Mel Robbins Show
TT Mostwanted
Community
Calendar
Blood Drives
13th Annual Southern Tier Outdoor Show
18 Cares
Chemung History Minute
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Breast Cancer Awareness
Your Photos
Clear the Shelters
NY Lottery
PA Lottery
Jefferson Awards
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
WETM Employer Spotlight
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
Video Center
The Daily Pledge
The Bills Report
The Jets Report
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Multiple search warrants were obtained to assists authorities in Hornell murder
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Successful Water Rescue near Niagara Falls
2
of
/
2
Law Talk Winter Liability
Law Talk
Posted:
Nov 7, 2019 / 02:43 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 7, 2019 / 02:49 PM EST
What you need to know to minimize winter related liability issues.
Trending Now
Fire Officials Contain Garage Fire in Horseheads
New vehicles presented to Bath Volunteer Fire Department
Groundbreaking findings have been discovered in Legionnaires’ disease cases throughout Elmira
UPDATE: Multiple search warrants were obtained to assist authorities in Hornell murder
Weather
Elmira’s Homegoods Grand Opening Officially underway
Interactive Radar
Pregnant mom uses AR-15 to kill burglar after home intruders attack family
Rochester teen arrested for drugs in Steuben County
Watch as attempted water rescue is ongoing in Niagara Falls