Lebanon County sues Wolf, seeking $13M in virus funding he withheld

LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania county has filed suit to compel Gov. Tom Wolf to release $12.8 million in federal coronavirus relief funding that he withheld after county leaders defied his shutdown orders.

Wolf withheld nearly $12.8 million in funding from Lebanon County, where local Republican leaders voted in mid-May to lift pandemic restrictions in defiance of the Democratic governor.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Commonwealth Court, says Wolf had no legal right to withhold funding appropriated by the legislature. The suit accuses him of a “gross abuse of power” and acting like a “de facto King.”

A message was left with Wolf’s office seeking comment.