LECOM at Elmira plans to welcome inaugural class safely to campus

ELMIRA, NY (WETM-TV)- The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) will welcome the Class of 2024 to its Elmira campus this week, marking the culmination of a years-long effort to establish a medical school in New York’s Southern Tier. However, taking every precautionary step to bring students back to campus safely is their top priority.

LECOM at Elmira’s inaugural class, consisting of 120 osteopathic medical students, will arrive on campus on Friday to complete registration before beginning the academic year and orientation programming on July 27. Their arrival signifies the official opening of LECOM’s fourth campus, the first and only medical college in the region.

Dr. Richard Terry, the associate dean of academic affairs for LECOM at Elmira told News 18, students will be placed in groups of 32 upon arrival. They are required to wear face masks at all times. For the past two weeks, all students planning to be on campus had to quarantine. They also had to be screened for coronavirus and will have their temperatures checked.

According to Dr. Terry, all 120 students will be never on campus at the same time. LECOM at Elmira has modified its curriculum using online learning to accommodate students that are not allowed to travel.

“We’ve really taken every maximum precaution we can,” says Dr. Terry.