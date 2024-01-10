ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, better known as LECOM, announced it will hold its 3rd annual “Casino Night” scholarship fundraiser on Saturday, March 23rd. It will be held at the Arnot Mall Event Center this year instead of the Elmira Country Club. The event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“It became so large we had to move it to a larger venue.” said Dr. Richard Terry, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs at LECOM in Elmira. “This is open to everyone. We would love anyone in the public to come support us. We have a lot of corporate sponsors locally and throughout the state that support us. Last year we raised $150,000. That money is matched by the LECOM Board, and we’ve already given out close to $400,000 to LECOM at Elmira students. This year, we’re aiming for $175,000. We have any casino game you can think of. Obviously, it’s not legal with real money, its chips that you purchase, but it’s fun, very real-life experience, real dealers, real tables, everything.”

“Here’s what’s more exciting,” Doctor Terry added. “This year we’re actually giving scholarship money to prospective students who basically indicated they’re coming here, given their deposit, from upstate New York. This furthers our mission to recruit local students to come to medical school here to practice here, because Nick, everybody knows we’re facing a great physician shortage, and this is our effort. This is our mission to bring local students to medical school here. To train here at many of our fine institutions, Arnot, Guthrie, stay in the area and then practice here. That’s the idea. So, every cent we raise, every cent goes back to our students in the form of a scholarship.”

Dr. Terry says the average medical student in the U.S. can rack up between $200,000 to $300,000 in debt. Dr. Terry says LECOM is among the most affordable, not-for-profit private medical schools in the country. Tuition is $42,000 per year.

“We are probably cheaper by about $20,000 to $25,000 less expensive than the average medical school,” said Dr. Terry. “So, think about the average indebtedness of a LECOM student after graduating is $100,000 less than just about any other medical school, perhaps except for some state schools. In New York, we’re actually at the same tuition as our state schools. So, it is expensive. We’re the least expensive, but the average indebtedness probably would be around 200,000 for the average medical student, $300,000 with interest paying that off. If its $200,000 it ends up being $300,000. So, it’s an awful lot of money that has to be paid back.”

Second year student Jennifer Kachelmeyer told us she moved to Elmira from Western New York after receiving a scholarship.

“My scholarship is $7,000 a year. Although it doesn’t cover all the tuition, it definitely decreases the amount of funding that I’m taking from the Federal Student Aid. It also decreases the amount of interest that I’ll be accruing during the time that I’m repaying. So, I’m really excited to be able to focus more on my studies rather than having to potentially take a part time job borrow funding from private sources. It really helps me just focus on my ultimate goal of becoming a physician,” Kachelmeyer said.

“I moved here to come to school here. I’m only about two hours and 15 minutes away from my family, so it’s not too far. One of the main reasons I came was my dad’s actually from the Southern Tier. He’s from Jamestown, which is West of here, of course, but very similar experiences of him growing up not always having access to the specialists he needed. His mom having to drive him up to Buffalo an hour and a half to get to a certain specialist. So, I think that really framed my understanding of some of the challenges of growing up somewhere like the Southern Tier and Elmira, where you might not have the access to all the health care facilities you need. I think that’s really important why that school is here, so that we can help decrease that burden on patients.”

“The idea is to train students that are from New York State and keep them in New York State,” Kachelmeyer added. “Especially the Southern Tier and Western New York, these regions that tend to have more of a difficult time recruiting and retaining physicians to stay. So I’m really excited to be here and I think what the school is doing, bringing new people from different areas of the state and country to this small town. I think it’s really going to make an impact that’ll last for a while.”

In July of 2020, the City of Elmira held a parade to welcome LECOM’s first students. In May of 2024, the school will celebrate its first graduating class. 120 students will graduate as Doctors of Osteopathy.

“The first class graduates this year, yeah, pretty remarkable,” said Dr. Terry. “Who would ever think Elmira has a first class of medical students graduating. Yeah, that happens in May.”

“How big of a deal is that?” asked reporter Nick Dubina.

“Enormous, unfathomable, unprecedented,” said Dr. Terry. “The fact that we’re here has enabled students to go to medical school trained here that may never have gone to another school or may never have been a doctor. Think about that. Now they will be a doctor that we trained, that will come back hopefully in practice in this area and help alleviate to some extent the physician shortage we currently face that will get worse in the ensuing years.”

“DO’s and MD’s are both equally trained physicians. It’s simply a different pedigree, D.O.s are a bit more holistic and probably more oriented towards primary care,” said Dr. Terry.

“Aside from the huge economic impact that each student has by living here, the buildings that have been built, the shops that have opened, the support they give, were a lifeline for health care in this area. We are the supply chain. We are the future.”

