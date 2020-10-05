LECOM launches graduate-level nursing program

ERIE, P.A (WETM-TV) — The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) has augmented its already robust list of academic offerings with the addition of a Master of Science in Nursing – Clinical Nurse Leader (MSN-CNL) program.

LECOM’s MSN-CNL program is designed to prepare practicing registered nurses to tackle the complexities of healthcare delivery systems. With an online distance education format, the curriculum is tailored for those professional nurses who wish to continue their careers while furthering their formal education.

The MSN-CNL curriculum builds upon the undergraduate concepts of nursing practice, advancing a student’s knowledge, skills, and the attitude required to address the needs of an individual, group, community, or population using the principles and roles of advanced practice nursing. The two-year, 16-course program also features advanced concepts in clinical nursing practice as well as focused learning on healthcare system finance and management, informatics, quality and safety, law and ethics, performance improvement and clinical outcomes, and research and evidence-based practice.

Those earning a MSN-CNL degree will graduate with a full understanding of current trends and issues in healthcare systems and nursing services; improvements in clinical performance that focus on quality and care outcomes; and the delivery of highly responsive, effective, efficient and cost-conscious healthcare services.

“LECOM’s MSN-CNL program affords learners advanced knowledge, skills and essential practice behaviors to address the prevailing issues in health care at the micro- and macro-system levels,” said EM Vitug Garcia, Ph.D., director of the LECOM graduate nursing program and chief nurse administrator. “The program considers the client as a whole person deserving of high quality, safe, effective and efficient care through innovative clinical, administrative and educational leadership. Our curriculum is designed and developed to highlight the core competencies of the clinical nurse leader, focusing on the concepts that prioritize the healthcare system and population seeking care as dynamic entities in the provision of healthcare services.”

The inaugural MSN-CNL cohort will begin in January with a second class starting in June.